Approval secured for Bellevue Hotel development in Newport

NEWPORT – Procaccianti Companies has secured the necessary approvals to begin construction of The Bellevue Hotel. Following a unanimous vote June 18 by the city’s Technical Review Committee, the planned 91-room luxury boutique hotel will be built and owned by the Cranston-based company and managed by its affiliate TPG Hotels & Resorts. Procaccianti Companies purchased the property from Bliss Properties in 2023 for $40 million. Ralph V. Izzi Jr., Procaccianti vice president of public affairs, said the project has received “tremendous support at every stage” and the company “looks forward to delivering a truly world-class property to the city of Newport.” “We are also confident that The Bellevue Hotel will significantly contribute to Newport’s economy and enhance the city's reputation as a premier global destination,” he added. The Bellevue Hotel site dates back to Gilded Age with the 1833 construction of a three-story Italianate manor known as the Stone Villa which was once owned by James Gordon Bennett Jr., the publisher of the New York Herald. Across the street from the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the villa was demolished in 1957 to construct the Bellevue Gardens retail plaza, which currently had several commercial tenants, including a CVS. The hotel will retain retail spaces and feature 91 guest rooms, restaurant, spa, pub and gym in an addition to an underground parking facility with nearly double the current capacity. “The Bellevue Hotel will be an exceptional addition to our current operational portfolio in Newport,” said Executive Vice President of Operations & Asset Management for TPG Hotels & Resorts, Paul Hitselberger. “The remarkable design, stunning architecture, and luxurious amenities planned for this upscale boutique property will be unparalleled in the market. We eagerly anticipate bringing this project to life and providing a truly unique guest experience.” Procaccianti Companies plans to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2025 and open the hotel in 2027. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.