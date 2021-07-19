AP&S Welcomes Kathryn S. Windsor

Kathryn Windsor has joined AP&S as Counsel in the firm’s Tax Group. Kathryn represents clients in a variety of tax law matters. Her practice areas include corporate tax, partnership tax, trusts and estates, federal and state tax resolution, self-directed IRAs and tax-exempt entities. Kathryn’s other practice areas include capital gains planning, tax credit and incentive programs, business succession planning, bankruptcy tax law, and various other types of tax planning and tax law. Kathryn also has experience in commercial lending, film financing and general corporate matters, including corporate governance. Prior to joining AP&S, Kathryn was Senior Tax Counsel at a boutique tax law firm in Providence where she managed the firm’s tax resolution practice.