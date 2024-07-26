Aquidneck Island coastal resiliency to receive $2M federal grant

–

NEWPORTThe Ocean State's coastal resiliency is set to receive nearly $2 million in support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The grant, announced Friday morning as a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, will support the Growing Regional Resilience Coordination on Aquidneck Island initiative, a developing series of nature-based strategies and infrastructure improvements designed to combat flooding, pollution, sea level rise and intense weather events caused by climate change. The Aquidneck Land Trust will oversee the award, and work in partnership with city of Newport, towns of Middletown and Portsmouth, and the Naval Station Newport “This is a huge opportunity to address the growing climate issues we face as one island community,” said Paige Myatt, the award's project director and a regular contributor to resilience efforts on Aquidneck Island. “We realize that the capacity to tackle these challenges needs to be multiplied. There is a lot of momentum to maintain, and this project allows us to grow this work in a meaningful way.” NOAA, part of the the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded the funding through the federal Climate Resilience Regional Challenge, which was established under the Inflation Reduction Act. Of the $6 billion Inflation Reduction Act investment, the federal government has allocated $575 million to the Climate Resilience Regional Challenge, with funds dispersed on a competitive basis. "As part of this historic investment in our nation’s climate resilience," said Raimondo, the Ocean State's former governor, "the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $2 million to help underserved communities in Rhode Island develop and implement new strategies to protect themselves from increased flooding, storm surge and extreme weather events" Rick Spinrad, administrator of NOAA, added that the supported project "will empower Rhode Islanders to better prepare for climate change, fostering a more resilient, equitable future for these coastal communities." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.