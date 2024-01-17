‘Arcadia’ in Westerly sold for $9M; highest R.I. home sale this year

WESTERLY – A 6,974-square-foot home in the town’s Watch Hill section that was among the state’s top 10 home sales in 2018 both has a new owner and is the highest sale in Rhode Island early in the new year.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Wednesday that “Arcadia,” located at 14 Ninigret Ave., was sold for $9 million. Town officials confirmed to Providence Business News that Michael E. and Julia B. Dailey purchased the home on Tuesday.

Mott & Chace says the home, first built in 1892, was designed by the New York firm of Tracy Magonigle for one of the early cottage community settlers. The eight-bedroom home, with nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, also has a 72-foot screened porch designed for enjoying ocean breezes and the sounds of the cresting ocean, the real estate agency says.

Christopher B. and Christina B. Combe acquired the home in July 2018 for $6.1 million. The sale at the time was tied for fifth highest in Rhode Island with another home in town, Edgecove at 6 Waters Road.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.