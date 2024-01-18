‘Architectural masterpiece’ with Statehouse view in Providence sells for $2.5M

PROVIDENCE – An “architectural masterpiece” perched on College Hill, with a direct view of the Statehouse, recently sold for $2.5 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 110 Congdon St. home, which contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms, was constructed in 1974 and was designed by the architectural firm Huygens and Tappé. The 3,300-square-foot home is characterized by a Brutalist style, characterized by exposed brick, large, angular block shapes and a minimalist color palette, according to Mott & Chace.

As of Jan. 9, the transaction represented the second-largest real estate sale in Rhode Island for 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Distinguishing itself from the colonial style of most homes in its neighborhood, the Brutalist house is made from steel, timber and glass, according to the real estate firm. This architectural style emerged during the 1950s in the United Kingdom and gained favor worldwide over the following two decades, the real estate firm said.

The contemporary home, with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Statehouse, features two fireplaces, an indoor waterfall, a 300-square-foot in-ground swimming pool and an attached two-car garage.

Providence assessors most recently valued the property in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.96 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by The Mackinney Gold Group, of Mott & Chace, including sales associates Steven Mackinney and Jeffrey Patrick Gold. The buyers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Lise Holst, according to the firm.

“This home is one-of-a-kind,” Mackinney said. “It was a great honor to represent our clients in the sale of this iconic architectural masterpiece.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Benjamin Perlman and Ellie Perlman to Seahorse Properties LLC, a Nevada-based limited liability company.

