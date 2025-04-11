Arcwood Jewelry fits right in on eclectic Main Street in Warren

After years of making and selling homemade jewelry out of his Cranston home, Lincoln Pollock thought he was ready to make the leap from independent manufacturer to retail shop owner, opening Arcwood Jewelry’s first brick-and-mortar shop in February on Warren’s eclectic Main Street, where he said he fits right in. “I truly fell in love with this community,” he said. Bringing a minimalist mindset to his craft, Pollock uses 100% recyclable wood, precious metals, stained glass, and even flowers to create his items. “It’s a combination of woodworking and jewelry,” he said. “Alot of it is sourced from local business offcuts.” To make rings, Pollock uses the practice of wrapping thin strips of wood multiple times around itself to create a durable lamination, known as the “bentwood” technique. “It is all built into my business model. I create everything with the best-quality materials that I can because I genuinely care for what I do. Everything I put out represents me,” he said. “Many people don’t know about the different types of metals and woods you can use. But once you look into it, you realize it’s worth investing in a higher-quality piece.”