Arden Building Cos. introduces 6 new company websites

PAWTUCKET – Arden Building Cos. has a new website, as does each company in its family of companies: Arden Engineering Constructors, Corporate Mechanical of New England, Earthwise Energy Technologies, MJ Daly and Unique Metal Works, Arden Building Cos. announced in a news release.

Arden Building Cos. is a $170 million mechanical construction, engineering, heating, ventilation and air conditioning service, plumbing, fire protection and electricity firm.

While still interconnected, having six individual sites for its six individual companies allows for better brand exposure, Arden said in a statement, as well as a better web presence and easier navigation to company information such as project updates and career opportunities.

Arden Building Cos. offers design, construction and maintenance services for complex building systems for clients in pharmaceutical, health care, higher education and heavy-industrial markets in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Founded in 1954 by Irwin Arden, the company currently employs about 450 office and union employees throughout the three states it serves.

