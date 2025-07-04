Are Brown University and other prominent colleges being unfairly targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration?

Brown University on July 1 was subpoenaed by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, with committee leadership claiming that the university has failed to fully comply with the group’s investigation into alleged price-fixing among Ivy League institutions.

The subpoena was the latest blow to the university from President Donald Trump’s administration, which has also investigated alleged violations of the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act’s Title VI by Brown and threatened millions of dollars in research grant cuts.

Brown has also joined multiple lawsuits, including against the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, over grant funding cuts.

Brown officials on June 30 said the university has lost $45 million in National Institutes of Health funding since April 3.

Numerous other colleges in the Ivy League and across the nation have found their federal funding in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The University of Rhode Island was alerted in April that it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education after a Barrington-based conservative nonprofit filed a complaint alleging 35 scholarships violate federal law by setting qualifications based on race and gender.