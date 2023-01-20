Are electronic health records burning out doctors?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Dr. Oliver Mayorga recalls one time attending to a patient in the Westerly Hospital emergency room who was suffering from cancer. The patient, a Rhode Island resident, had received treatment at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston but couldn’t recall exactly what medications they were on or even what surgeries they had undergone. “But what…