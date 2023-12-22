Are legal complaints of altered waterfront views a valid reason to halt already approved offshore wind farms?

Lawsuits filed by preservation groups in Newport and on Block Island object to the federal government’s approval of two wind farms off the coast of Rhode Island
Appeals were filed Nov. 22 in the U.S. District Court by Washington D.C.-based law firm Cultural Heritage Partners PLLC on behalf of the Preservation Society of Newport County and the Southeast Lighthouse Foundation against the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
They claim the federal agencies did not follow regulations requiring consideration of whether the wind farms will ruin waterfront views – or “viewsheds” – from the lighthouse on Block Island and the historic mansions in Newport.
The lawsuits target South Fork Wind farm, which has already started delivering power, and Revolution Wind, which received its final federal approval on Dec. 7 and is expected to ramp up in 2024.
Orsted North America, the developer leading the South Fork and Revolution Wind projects, has declined to comment.
