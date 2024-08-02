Are more modular homes part of R.I.’s housing solution?

By
-
OUTSIDE THE BOX: A crane moves a modular housing unit into place on Bowdoin Street in Providence during ONE Neighborhood Builders’ construction of an eight-unit apartment house that was completed in 2022.  COURTESY ONE NEIGHBORHOOD BUILDERS
OUTSIDE THE BOX: A crane moves a modular housing unit into place on Bowdoin Street in Providence during ONE Neighborhood Builders’ construction of an eight-unit apartment house that was completed in 2022.  COURTESY ONE NEIGHBORHOOD BUILDERS

For years, the 15,700-square-foot lot on Bowdoin Street in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood sat empty and strewn with garbage after a fatal fire destroyed several buildings on the property in early 2018. Then came the cranes. In 2022, nonprofit affordable housing developer ONE Neighborhood Builders completed construction on an eight-unit, $2.2 million apartment house on the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display