Are proposed changes to Rhode Island’s state and congressional district maps proof the redistricting process is broken?

Rhode Island’s Special Commission on Reapportionment on Jan. 12 approved new redistricting maps that would keep all 113 incumbent legislators in their existing districts.

The maps are mandated to be redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts. Critics have long complained the process is hopelessly politicized because the commission has too many members handpicked by General Assembly leadership.

The new maps, which still must be approved by the General Assembly, do include some changes, including moving the addresses of 41% of the inmate population at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston to their home addresses.

John Marion, executive director at Common Cause Rhode Island, a government watchdog group, said the nonprofit would like to see the maps redrawn by an independent commission, free from the influence of state lawmakers.

