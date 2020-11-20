Are teenagers and young adults getting too much of the blame for the latest surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation?

As cases of COVID-19 surge across the state and country, teenagers and young adults are increasingly coming under scrutiny in many communities as potential superspreaders of the new coronavirus.

But is that fair? In Rhode Island some widely publicized student gatherings on and off college campuses have fueled widespread concerns, including from some state officials, that young people generally may not be taking the virus’s deadly health risks seriously enough.

But a PBN review of college COVID-19 testing data from nine locals schools found that all have kept COVID-19 well under control on their campuses.

In total, 1,101 COVID-19 cases were identified on the combined nine college campuses out of 367,998 total combined tests from Aug. 1 through Nov. 17 – a 0.29% positive test rate.

