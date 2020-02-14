Are there new options in works for ‘Superman’ building?

By
-
STATE OFFICIALS HAVE DISCUSSED new options on how to reuse the Industrial Trust Co. Building in downtown Providence, which has been empty since Bank of America moved out in 2013. While in this file photo the building is lit up, it has remained dark in recent years. / PBN FILE PHOTO
Discussions have been rekindled about how to reoccupy the “Superman” building, the iconic Providence skyscraper that’s been empty and dark for seven years. But those involved in the talks emphasize that they remain preliminary. Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg and state officials have discussed options to save the 92-year-old Industrial Trust…

Subscriber-only Content

This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR