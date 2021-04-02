Are you comfortable visiting Providence to shop, eat or explore the city?

Has Providence become less safe to visit in the past year?

Not according to crime statistics. Nearly every category of crime dropped dramatically in 2020, according to the Providence Police Department, because fewer people have been on city streets during the pandemic. In Police District 1, which spans most of the downtown, arrests fell by 64% from 2019 to 2020, according to records released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by PBN.

Fear of COVID-19 has certainly contributed to a decline in visitors to the city over the past year.

But some local business owners also remain haunted by a night of rioting and looting last June that caused widespread property damage downtown. They worry that even with widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, some people may still be hesitant to visit the city and its businesses this summer because of a perception it is less safe to do so than it used to be.

Some business and community leaders have been lobbying for an increased police presence, particularly downtown.