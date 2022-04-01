The Food and Drug Administration on March 29 authorized a second COVID-19 booster for everyone age 50 and older.

This could allow a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must weigh in with its own recommendations.

For now, the FDA is only recommending the second booster for those over 50 because there’s evidence protection can wane. The latter will also eventually put younger people at risk of losing protection and lead to consideration of expanding the availability of a second booster to them.

The FDA is still recommending everyone who is eligible to get the first booster shot.

- Advertisement -

Are you concerned enough about another spike in COVID-19 cases to get a second booster shot? Yes, there is no downside to the additional protection Yes, but I’ll wait until I see local cases start increasing again No, only those in poor health need a second booster No, enough people have been vaccinated to eliminate the need I’m not sure Results Vote