Are you concerned that R.I.’s unemployment rate has risen for six consecutive months?

For the sixth consecutive month, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate increased in March to 4%.

The seasonally adjusted rate is one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the previous month and above the national average, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said April 18.

The state’s unemployment rate in March 2023 was 2.7%. And the rate last September was still at historical lows at 2.6%, before the increases began the following month.

Last month’s state unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the 3.8% U.S. rate.

- Advertisement -

The DLT says the number of unemployed Rhode Islanders in March was 23,600, up 900 from February and 7,900 from a year ago.

But the number of unemployed residents was at 559,900 last month, up 2,000 from the previous month and 3,700 more than March 2023, DLT says.