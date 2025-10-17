Are you concerned that Rhode Island may now be in a recession?

Rhode Island’s generally poor economic performance in recent months has led to speculation that a recession is coming.

On Oct. 14, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said his monthly Current Conditions Index report suggests the recession is here.

The index had a neutral value 33 in August, down from 50 posted in July, Lardaro said on Monday. A CCI value above 50 indicates an economic expansion while a value below 50 indicates economic contraction.

Lardaro said the CCI has been unable to move into the expansion range since last November and has consistently fallen below last year’s numbers, largely with contraction- range values. Added with the ongoing disappointing performances of most CCI indicators, along with other variables not included in the index, he concludef the state has fallen into a recession.

“While our economy has had its ups and downs over the last year or so, starting last December, we have been unable to attain or sustain any broadly based economic momentum,” Lardaro said.

Recession fears have also been mounting nationally due in part to a sharp slowdown in hiring.