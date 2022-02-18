Are you more comfortable dining out, shopping or attending events now that a statewide mask mandate for businesses has been lifted?

Crowds have swelled in the capital city since Rhode Island’s statewide mask mandate for businesses expired Feb. 11.

But is it a coincidence or due to the end of the mask or proof-of-vaccination mandate?

Rick Simone, founder of the Ocean State Coalition and executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, told PBN some restaurants saw 45% increases in reservations from before the state announced the end of the mask mandate to after.

The Providence Bruins, which had been averaging around 6,500 fans in attendance in January, saw 7,659 people attend the Feb. 11 game.

And Providence College’s highly ranked men’s basketball team has drawn big crowds since then, including 12,810 fans on Feb. 12 and a sellout on Feb. 15.

