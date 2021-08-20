Are you more or less likely to eat at a restaurant that requires indoor diners and staff to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test?

Some Rhode Island restaurateurs are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone who wants to eat indoors.

The moves follow similar city-mandated restrictions in New York City that are already facing a legal challenge.

Benjamin Sukle on July 29 announced the requirement for his 50-seat Providence restaurant, Oberlin.

Fellow James Beard-nominee James Mark soon adopted the same protocols for indoor dining at his city restaurants, north and big king.

But other restaurant owners have told PBN they are hesitant to adopt the same requirements for fear of losing both staff and customers.

