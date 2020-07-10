Are you planning to take a vacation of more than a few days during the ongoing pandemic this summer?

Summer’s here but how much will you be able to enjoy it?
The pandemic has at least temporarily changed all our lives and, for many of us, our vacation plans.
Some people who lost jobs or work took some or all of their vacation time well before summer’s arrival.
Others want to take time off now but aren’t sure what to do – or where to do it – given the ongoing pandemic threat.
