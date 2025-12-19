Are you satisfied with authorities’ handling of the investigation of the Brown University shooting attack?

The Dec. 13 shooting attack on Brown University’s campus that killed two students and wounded nine others shocked the state and nation.

The shooter escaped the chaotic scene without having clearly been captured on any campus surveillance video.

The initial investigation focused on a male suspect investigators identified as a person of interest, who was taken into custody at a Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry. The man’s identity was subsequently leaked to the media by unnamed law enforcement sources. But he was soon released after investigator’s determined he was not connected to the shooting, leading to renewed anxiety in the capital city as days passed without an identified suspect.

Hoping for a break in the case, police circulated photos and videos from home- security cameras showing a masked man walking in the residential neighborhood around the university before the shooting who they believe to be the suspect.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha pleaded with the public for patience and said on Dec. 17 he remained confident the gunman would be found.

On Thursday night, the suspected gunman was found dead in a N.H. storage facility. Authorities believe the suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, a former Brown student and Portuguese national, is also responsible for the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was in his Brookline home Dec. 15.

