Are you satisfied with Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and other elected officials received strong support from PBN readers back in March for the job they had done up to that point in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Seventy-two percent of respondents thought they were doing as well as possible at that time, given the extraordinary challenges.

How do you think Gov. Raimondo, who has led the state’s response to the ongoing health and economic challenges, has done since then?

In just the past week, she’s expanded the Restore Rhode Island small-business grant program, increasing the maximum grant allocation and extending eligibility.

On Oct. 15, she ordered break rooms in Rhode Island to close in businesses for the next 90 days to prevent the further spread of the virus.

