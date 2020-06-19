Are you satisfied with local colleges’ plans to reopen campuses to students in the fall?

Local colleges have begun making public details of plans to reopen campuses to students and faculty in August and September.
Most plans involve a mix of in-person and online learning. Several schools plan a transition to full online learning from Thanksgiving through early December. Salve Regina University in Newport said it will wait until October to decide how and when the upcoming fall semester will end.
Salve and other schools have said they’ll make their final plans public, after they’ve been reviewed by the R.I. Department of Health.
Are you satisfied with the broad plans the schools have made public so far? Have they answered enough questions for you to decide whether you or a family member will be attending next semester?
