Local colleges have begun making public details of plans to reopen campuses to students and faculty in August and September.

Most plans involve a mix of in-person and online learning. Several schools plan a transition to full online learning from Thanksgiving through early December. Salve Regina University in Newport said it will wait until October to decide how and when the upcoming fall semester will end.

Salve and other schools have said they’ll make their final plans public, after they’ve been reviewed by the R.I. Department of Health.

Are you satisfied with the broad plans the schools have made public so far? Have they answered enough questions for you to decide whether you or a family member will be attending next semester?

Are you satisfied with local colleges’ plans to reopen campuses to students in the fall? Yes, the plans I have seen so far are thoughtful and put student and faculty health first Yes, they may not be foolproof but students can’t be expected to spend another semester learning from home No, there aren’t enough details yet, including whether the schools intend to charge full price for hybrid programs No, colleges should not be reopening campuses without a widely available vaccine for COVID-19 I don’t know Results Vote