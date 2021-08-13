Are you satisfied with Providence’s response to the growing presence of reckless ATV riders on city streets?

The Providence City Council held a special meeting on Aug. 10 to discuss a recent surge in some violent crimes in the city, including incidents involving reckless and violent ATV riders.

In one recent incident, a woman was dragged out of her car and beaten by an ATV rider while several other riders watched. So far, one person has been arrested.

ATVs can’t be legally ridden in public anywhere in the state.

At the council’s special session, police and some city councilors acknowledged a proliferation of ATVs on public streets but did not arrive at any solutions.

Council President John Igliozzi asked police to come up with a plan to curb illegal use of ATVs in the city.