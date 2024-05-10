Are you satisfied with the McKee administration’s response to the Washington Bridge crisis?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration on May 6 released a new cost estimate of more than $400 million for the replacement of the westbound Washington Bridge.

State officials in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge due to safety concerns related to structural failures. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026.

The governor’s office initially estimated the cost at between $250 million and $300 million.

The governor’s office said the state will seek a U.S. Department of Transportation National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant, or Mega Grant, to fund 60% of the new Washington Bridge constructions costs.

Meanwhile, Gov. McKee has proposed $1.3 million to help small businesses hurt by the closure of the Washington Bridge.

The state has also hired local attorneys to look for opportunities to sue for damages related to the bridge failure. But the governor’s office has yet to publicly identify any potentially responsible parties.