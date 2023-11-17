Are you satisfied with the quality and reliability of local news reporting in Rhode Island?

A new survey of registered voters in the state from Salve Regina University’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy notes “Rhode Islanders have a complicated relationship with the news media.

“Most are reluctant to trust news sources, and thus have the tendency to avoid the news, at least on some topics,” according to the survey released Nov. 13.

The good news for local outlets is that there is more trust in local news reporting than in national news and social media.

Nearly eight in 10 survey respondents either have some trust or “a lot” of trust in local news, compared with 54% of trust in national news and 23% of trust in news posted on social media.

Six in 10 respondents say politically partisan media is a “very big threat” to democracy.

And 69% of all survey respondents said they actively try to avoid the news when it involves a variety of often-discussed topics, including national politics, social justice, crime or gun violence, the environment and climate change and the war in Ukraine.

