Are you satisfied with the state’s plan to allow all but two school districts to return to full in-person learning on Sept. 14?

GOV. GINA M. RAIMONDO said that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 408. She also announced that the state will continue to have public schools operate its current remote learning practices through the month of April. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVE HANSEN
GOV. GINA M. RAIMONDO disagrees with Warwick's decision to stick with distance learning in K-12 schools. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVE HANSEN

All but two school districts in Rhode Island have been told by the state they can reopen for full in-person learning on Sept. 14.

But whether those local school districts choose to do that or take longer to move to an in-person reopening is up to them.

The other two districts – Providence and Central Falls – will reopen for partial in-person learning with fewer students in the classroom. Both cities continue to see more new cases of COVID-19 than other Rhode Island communities and didn’t meet the state’s standard for full reopening.

Was the state right to let most local school districts make final reopening decisions for themselves? Warwick has already said it plans to continue with distance learning, a move Gov. Gina M. Raimondo disagrees with.

