All but two school districts in Rhode Island have been told by the state they can reopen for full in-person learning on Sept. 14.

But whether those local school districts choose to do that or take longer to move to an in-person reopening is up to them.

The other two districts – Providence and Central Falls – will reopen for partial in-person learning with fewer students in the classroom. Both cities continue to see more new cases of COVID-19 than other Rhode Island communities and didn’t meet the state’s standard for full reopening.

Was the state right to let most local school districts make final reopening decisions for themselves? Warwick has already said it plans to continue with distance learning, a move Gov. Gina M. Raimondo disagrees with.

- Advertisement -

Are you satisfied with the state’s plan to allow all but two school districts to return to full in-person learning on Sept. 14? Yes, because it allows the local districts final say on whether they will be ready by then Yes, what’s most important is that students be allowed to return to in-person learning No, it gives local school districts too much leeway in deciding how to respond to what is a state and national health risk No, students should not return to in-person learning until there is a widely available vaccine for COVID-19 I don’t know Results Vote