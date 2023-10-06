Are you satisfied with the winter electricity rates the state recently approved for Rhode Island Energy?

Rhode Island Energy’s new winter electricity rates will result in a 24% increase over the current rate to $32.29 per month for the average Rhode Island resident with a 500-kilowatt-hour monthly use. Commercial customers’ monthly bills will rise between 10% and 29%.

State officials passed a $35.6 million suspension of the 4% gross receipts tax for this rate period. The state is also allocating $3 million to assist low-income customers.

Rhode Island’s per kilowatt hour rate is up from the summer but slightly lower than last winter.

Massachusetts’ recently approved rates will be much lower than last winter but are still higher than in Rhode Island.

