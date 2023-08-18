Armstrong receives Girl Scouts Hall of Fame award

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

NANCY ARMSTRONG, a North Kingstown resident and longtime supporter of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, recently received the inaugural Hall of Fame award from the organization. The award was created to recognize a lifetime of commitment to the southeastern New England region. Armstrong has supported GSSNE in a variety of ways, including volunteering…