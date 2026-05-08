Artist Brendan Murphy unveils Love Matters sculpture in Providence

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ICONIC PIECE: Artist Brendan Murphy is pictured with his BOONJI astronaut, a character who launches and never returns after landing in the BOONJI galaxy. Murphy started his latest tour in Providence with his Love Matters sculptures, the first of which was unveiled April 30 at Brown University near where he grew up. COURTESY BRENDAN MURPHY
ICONIC PIECE: Artist Brendan Murphy is pictured with his BOONJI astronaut, a character who launches and never returns after landing in the BOONJI galaxy. Murphy started his latest tour in Providence with his Love Matters sculptures, the first of which was unveiled April 30 at Brown University near where he grew up. COURTESY BRENDAN MURPHY

BRENDAN MURPHY has made a name for himself on the international art stage and in May the contemporary artist and Providence native returned home to unveil one of his latest works and kick off a world tour. The 4-foot Love Matters bear sculpture marks the first installation in Murphy’s global public art series “Love Matters

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