As finances improve, CNE looks to save on labor costs

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Continuing its forward financial momentum, Care New England Health System closed out the fiscal year 2023 with a $14.2 million operating loss. While this marks a dramatic improvement over last year’s $58.6 million operating loss, the health system still faces challenges related to recruiting and retaining workers. Todd Conklin, CFO of Care New…