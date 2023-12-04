As finances improve, CNE looks to save on labor costs

By
-
CONTINUING ITS forward financial momentum, Care New England Health System closed out the fiscal year 2023 with a $14.2 million operating loss. While this marks a dramatic improvement over last year’s $58.6 million operating loss, the health system still faces challenges related to recruiting and retaining workers./COURTESY KENT COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
PROVIDENCE – Continuing its forward financial momentum, Care New England Health System closed out the fiscal year 2023 with a $14.2 million operating loss. While this marks a dramatic improvement over last year’s $58.6 million operating loss, the health system still faces challenges related to recruiting and retaining workers. Todd Conklin, CFO of Care New…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR