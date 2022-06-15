Starbucks unionization vote remains uncertain; Seven Stars employees mull organizing

WARWICK – The results of a unionization vote at the Pace Boulevard Starbucks remain uncertain as of Wednesday afternoon, though the count so far at 9-8, presents a one-vote lead in favor of unionizing.

But two contested votes, which have yet to be opened, could potentially sway the decision.

The National Labor Review Board’s regional director must now decide whether these two ballots should be opened and counted towards the final tally, said NLRB Kayla Blado. The board does not currently have an estimate for when these results will become available.

The count began at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Workers at the 25 Pace Blvd. Starbucks announced their intent to unionize in early April, and remain the only store in Rhode Island to have issued this declaration.

But the location joined a growing wave of unionizing Starbucks workers around the country: according to Starbucks Workers United, more than 150 Starbucks stores have unionized in the past six months, up from zero.

And on the local level, employees at the three Providence locations of Rhode Island café chain Seven Stars Bakery have also filed a petition to unionize, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328 announced on June 10.

“We ask that the company reaffirm their commitment to their values by voluntarily working with UFCW 328 to show that SSB truly is ‘proud that we are still true to the high standards and rich culture that were present when we first opened our doors,” Seven Stars organizers wrote in a letter to co-owners Tracy and Bill Daugherty.

“We hope that we may work together to rebuild these high standards and rich culture while ensuring a more equitably and fair workplace for all,” the letter continues.

In an April letter declaring their intent to unionize, addressed to Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz, the Pace Boulevard workers’ organizing committee said that a union would improve work conditions and customer experience.

“We need proper staffing, proper training and proper facilities to ensure the quality of our work,” the organizing committee wrote. “A partner soloing bar during an afternoon rush means drinks come out late, a delivery order doesn’t get bagged and the iced oat milk chai tea latte goes out the drive-thru window with whole milk.

“This is an action not just take to improve partners’ lives, but the store as a whole,” the letter continues. “You should never walk into a Starbucks and see two people manning the entire storefront, but this is the reality our store, and many others, have faced.”

The organizing committee also wrote that a union would protect workers’ benefits, and that Starbucks’ response to unionization efforts at other stores has led to unjust termination.

“A lost job puts people out of home, and cut hours take food off your table,” the organizing committee wrote. “Starbucks’ actions in response to unionization are the vile acts of corporate greed.”

