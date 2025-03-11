Asbestos removal trainer sentenced for falsifying certifications

By
-
JOSE VIRGILIO FERNANDEZ, owner of Rhode Island Safety Environment Training Center, which administers an asbestos abatement training program, has been sentenced to two years probation after admitting to falsifying training documents. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – The owner of a Rhode Island-based asbestos abatement training center has been sentenced to two years probation after admitting to a federal judge that he falsified training documents, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Tuesday.  Jose Virgilio Fernandez, owner of Rhode Island Safety Environment Training Center, was accredited by

