Asbestos removal trainer sentenced for falsifying certifications

PROVIDENCE – The owner of a Rhode Island-based asbestos abatement training center has been sentenced to two years probation after admitting to a federal judge that he falsified training documents, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Tuesday.

Jose Virgilio Fernandez, owner of Rhode Island Safety Environment Training Center, was accredited by the state to provide asbestos abatement training courses to workers. An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2023, Fernandez submitted documents to the R.I. Department of Health falsely certifying that participants attended all days of instruction and achieved passing examination scores.

Fernandez falsely stated in signed documents that 20 individuals attended and successfully completed a five-day, 40-hour program. In fact, no one attended the training sessions, with the exception of an EPA agent acting in an undercover capacity.

Fernandez later admitted that in many cases, he issued certificates to asbestos workers even though they did not actually attend or complete the abatement class.

Fernandez pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2024, to a federal charge of making false statements. In addition to being sentenced to probation, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on Tuesday ordered Fernandez to complete ethics training prior to engaging further in providing asbestos abatement training programs or courses.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams with the assistance of EPA Regional Criminal Enforcement Counsel Man Chak Ng.

The Toxic Substances Control Act implemented by the Environmental Protection Administration requires workers who perform asbestos abatement to attend and pass an EPA-approved asbestos training program, which, in Rhode Island, is overseen by the R.I. Department of Health, according to a news release.