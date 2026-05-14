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EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. began a phased restart of its Dexter Road manufacturing facility on Thursday, following an April 8 explosion that injured 11 employees and halted operations at the plant. The restart follows what the company described as comprehensive mechanical, operational and safety reviews conducted in coordination with local, state and federal

EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. began a phased restart of its Dexter Road manufacturing facility on Thursday, following an April 8 explosion that injured 11 employees and halted operations at the plant.

The restart follows what the company described as comprehensive mechanical, operational and safety reviews conducted in coordination with local, state and federal agencies. There were also extensive inspections and equipment testing to prepare the site for resumed production.

City officials indicated earlier this month that the facility was targeting reopening on May 12, following weeks of engineering reviews and regulatory coordination after the incident.

On Wednesday, East Providence Building Official Robert M Walker Jr. said Fire and Building Department inspectors conducted a walkthrough that morning and determined that violations tied to the incident had been addressed, clearing the way for a notice of compliance to be issued on prior orders.

Walker also noted that the portion of the facility impacted by the explosion will remain offline until all required permits and inspections are completed.

“As we methodically bring our facility back online, our absolute first priority remains the safety of our employees and our neighbors,” said Don Young, CEO and president of Aspen Aerogels. “We deeply value our place in the East Providence community.”

The company said it will proceed with a deliberate, phased ramp-up of production, noting that returning the plant to full operating capacity will take time.

Company spokesperson Mike Raia noted that it maintained full employment despite the suspension of operations.

Aspen said it continued paying employees during the shutdown period following the explosion, which the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office determined was caused by an accidental buildup of ethanol vapors inside a drying oven.