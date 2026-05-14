Aspen Aerogels begins staged restart of E.P. facility shut down after explosion

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ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. began a phased restart of its East Providence facility on Thursday after an April explosion that injured 11 workers and halted operations.

EAST PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. began a phased restart of its Dexter Road manufacturing facility on Thursday, following an April 8 explosion that injured 11 employees and halted operations at the plant. The restart follows what the company described as comprehensive mechanical, operational and safety reviews conducted in coordination with local, state and federal

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