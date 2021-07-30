Aspen Aerogels logs $6.7M loss in Q2

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a loss of $6.7 million in the second quarter, or 23 cents per diluted share, compared with a $5.7 million loss one year prior, the company reported Thursday afternoon.

The company, which designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation and has a manufacturing facility in East Providence, said that revenue totaled $31.7 million in the quarter, up from $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“Second-quarter revenue growth of 29% was driven by the beginning phase of the post-COVID recovery in our maintenance-related business in the global petrochemical and refinery markets, solid growth in our European green-building business and continued shipments to the Arctic [liquid natural gas] project,” stated Don Young, Aspen CEO and president.

Young also said the company had closed a $75 million private placement with an affiliate of Koch Strategic Platforms. “With KSP’s investment, we now have the financial resources to demonstrate to prospective [electric vehicle] manufacturers that Aspen will be an outstanding long-term partner and supplier, “ Young said. “These funds will also allow us to remain aggressive in making strategic investments including the construction of a second manufacturing facility. We are currently completing site selection, engaged in facility design and engineering and are preparing to purchase long lead-time equipment and initiate construction of the plant.”