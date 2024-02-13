Aspen Aerogels posts $45.8M loss in 2023

Register now for PBN's newest summit discussing opportunities in the Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state.

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. on Tuesday reported a $45.8 million loss in 2023, down from $82.7 million loss in 2022. The loss per diluted share for the year was 66 cents, compared to a $2.19 loss one year prior. Revenue for 2023 was $238.7 million, a 32% increase from $180.4 million in 2022.

The company designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation and has a manufacturing facility in

East Providence

.

"Our team has effectively delivered on the main execution milestones that we targeted for 2023 while building a company that can rapidly scale to profitability. We believe that further diversifying our EV Thermal Barrier customer base will drive our growth beyond 2024 and validate our recent investments in this segment,” said Don Young, Aspen's CEO and president. "We believe that our Q4 results show that we are on the right path towards now building a $650 million revenue capacity business that can deliver 35% gross profit and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins."

Fourth-quarter losses for the company totaled $519,000, a decrease from the $9.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022. Quarterly revenue was $84.2 million, an increase from $59.6 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was $83.8 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects full-year revenue of $350 million.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.