Aspen Aerogels posts $45.8M loss in 2023

ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. incurred a $45.8 million loss in 2023, an improvement on the $82.7 million loss it had in 2022, the company reported on Tuesday. 

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. on Tuesday reported a $45.8 million loss in 2023, down from $82.7 million loss in 2022.  The loss per diluted share for the year was 66 cents, compared to a $2.19 loss one year prior.  Revenue for 2023 was $238.7 million, a 32% increase from $180.4 million in 2022.  

