Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 loss narrows to $6.3M

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. reported a loss of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, or 8 cents per diluted share, compared with a $13 million loss, or 17 cents per diluted share, the year prior. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $73 million in the period, down from

$117.3 million the year prior. This result

also fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.4 million.

“The U.S. [electric vehicle] environment has created a challenging backdrop after a period of significant development,” said Don Young, Aspen Aerogels CEO and president. “We expect to rebuild growth in our Thermal Barrier business after the market stabilizes, supported by the ramp-up of our European programs.”

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $4.15 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 60% in the last 12 months.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)