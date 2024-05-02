Aspen Aerogels sees Q1 losses narrow to $1.8M

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a $1.8 million loss in the first quarter of 2024, an improvement over the $16.8 million loss one year prior, the company reported Wednesday. The 2 cents per diluted share loss, compared 24 cents per diluted share a year ago, was better than Wall Street expected. The average

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a $1.8 million loss in the first quarter of 2024, an improvement over the $16.8 million loss one year prior, the company reported Wednesday.

The 2 cents per diluted share loss, compared 24 cents per diluted share a year ago, was better than Wall Street expected. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company, which designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation and has a manufacturing facility in

East Providence

, said that revenue totaled $94.5 million in the quarter, up from $45.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73 million.

“We continue to execute the transition of our Energy Industrial products to our external manufacturing facility and dedicate our manufacturing plant in East Providence to the production of aerogel for EV thermal barriers,” said Don Young, Aspen’s president and CEO. “We believe the Q1 results further demonstrate that we have the capability with existing assets and supply arrangements to deliver $650 million of annual revenue with at least 35% gross margins and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Aspen shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.22, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

"We remain deeply engaged with a growing list of automotive OEMs and battery cell manufacturers and have strong conviction that we are providing a unique solution to a very challenging problem,” Young said. “We remain focused on scaling the five OEM awards that we have in hand alongside maximizing our Energy Industrial business.”

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.