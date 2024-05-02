Aspen Aerogels sees Q1 losses narrow to $1.8M

ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. posted a loss of $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 2 cents per diluted share, compared with a $16.8 million loss, or 24 cents per diluted share, one year prior, the company reported Thursday.

