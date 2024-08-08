Aspen Aerogels shifts to black in Q2 with $16.8M profit

ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. posted a profit of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 21 cents per diluted share, compared with a $15.4 million loss one year prior, or 62 cents per diluted share, the company reported Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE – Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted a profit of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 21 cents per diluted share, compared with a $15.4 million loss one year prior, or 22 cents per diluted share, the company reported Wednesday. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed

