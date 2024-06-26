Aspen Aerogels to contribute technology to new Porsche fleet 

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Technology developed by Aspen Aerogels Inc. will feature prominently in a new fleet of Porsche vehicles, the company announced this month.

Through a partnership with Valmet Automotive, a Finnish vehicle contract manufacturer and supplier, Aspen will contribute its PyroThin thermal barrier to Porsche’s upcoming 718 series of electric vehicles.

The company describes PyroThin as “an ultrathin, lightweight insulation and fire barrier,” designed to address battery and thermal runaway issues.

The vehicle series, which includes Porsche’s Cayman and Boxster models, will likely begin production 2025.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.