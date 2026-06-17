AstroNova agrees to be acquired by Tenn.-based private equity firm

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ASTRONOVA INC. on Wednesday entered into an agreement to be acquired by Arcline Investment Management, a Nashville-based private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $272 million. /COURTESY ASTRONOVA INC.

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. on Wednesday entered into an agreement to be acquired by Tennessee-based private equity firm Arcline Investment Management in an all-cash transaction of approximately $272 million. AstroNova shareholders will receive $29 per share. The company will become privately held upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the

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