AstroNova Inc. profit in Q3 narrows to $240K

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. reported a profit of $240,000 in the third quarter, a decrease from $2.7 million one year prior, the company said on Wednesday. Income per diluted share was 3 cents, compared with 37 cents one year prior. The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $40.4 million in the quarter that

“Overall, our third-quarter performance was disappointing, reflecting a significant decrease in consolidated margins and increased operating expenses year over year,” said Greg Woods, AstroNova’s CEO and president. “Our results were primarily impacted by the ongoing integration of MTEX NS in our Product Identification segment, as well as a key customer’s delayed launch from the third quarter to the fourth quarter of a large order we received for hundreds of inkjet printers that just began shipping this month.

“MTEX had an operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter with revenue of $1.7 million. While its revenue is substantially higher on a sequential basis, MTEX’s initial sales volume, revenue and margin contributions are well short of our targets, and we are working diligently to get the acquisition on track to deliver improved results as rapidly as possible,” Woods added.