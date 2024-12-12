AstroNova Inc. profit in Q3 narrows to $240K

By
-
ASTRONOVA INC. REPORTED a profit of $240.000 in the third quarter, a decrease from $2.7 million one year prior, the company said on Wednesday. 

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. reported a profit of $240,000 in the third quarter, a decrease from $2.7 million one year prior, the company said on Wednesday.  Income per diluted share was 3 cents, compared with 37 cents one year prior.  The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $40.4 million in the quarter that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR