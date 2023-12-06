AstroNova sees Q3 profit grow to $2.7M

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. reported a profit of $2.7 million in the third quarter, an increase from $289,000 one year prior, the company said on Wednesday. Income per diluted share was 37 cents, compared with 4 cents one year prior. The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $37.5 million in the quarter that ended…