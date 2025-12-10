AstroNova sees Q3 profit increase to $378K

By
-
WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. reported a profit of $378,000 in the third quarter, an increase from $240,000 a year prior, the company said on Wednesday.  Income per diluted share was 5 cents, compared with 3 cents one year prior.  The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the quarter that ended Oct. 31, a decrease

