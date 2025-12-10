AstroNova sees Q3 profit increase to $378K

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WEST WARWICK – AstroNova Inc. reported a profit of $378,000 in the third quarter, an increase from $240,000 a year prior, the company said on Wednesday. Income per diluted share was 5 cents, compared with 3 cents one year prior. The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the quarter that ended Oct. 31, a decrease

WEST WARWICK –

AstroNova Inc.

reported a profit of $378,000 in the third quarter, an increase from $240,000 a year prior, the company said on Wednesday.

Income per diluted share was 5 cents, compared with 3 cents one year prior.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the quarter that ended Oct. 31, a decrease from $40.4 million a year prior.

“Our third quarter results indicate our efforts to stabilize the business, reignite sales in our Product ID segment and develop a greater sense of urgency in the business to deliver for our customers and shareholders are having a positive impact,” said Jorik E. Ittmann, CEO and president of AstroNova. “We drove improvements in our mail and sheet/flatpack operations to provide more timely lead times for our customers and to reduce dated backlog. Importantly, the strong margins of our Aerospace segment confirm the value of the leading market position of our ToughWriter brand flight deck printers which are displacing legacy products for our highest volume major aircraft partners.”

Ittmann, who joined AstroNova in 2024 as vice president of commercial operations for the product identification segment, took over as CEO and president of the company on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 22, former CEO Darius G. Nevin, who had been serving as interim CEO and president since Gregory A. Woods resigned in June, was named executive chairman. Padraig Finn, who joined AstroNova in 2024, was also promoted to senior vice president. That same day, AstroNova ended a proxy war when it entered ino a cooperation agreement with Texas-based activist investor Askeladden Capital Management LLC, appointing Shawn Kravetz to the board of directors.

Askeladden Capital, owned by Samir Patel, who has a 9.1% stake in AstroNova, was seeking to replace the company’s interdependent board members.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $154 million. AstroNova shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months. (Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)