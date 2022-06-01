At $9M, CME Corp. fields one of its largest medical technology orders

WARWICK – CME Corp. is in the process of fulfilling one of the largest purchases in the company’s history, with two orders totaling $9 million for medical and training supplies from U.S. Army Wellness Centers.

The purchase, which includes an order of $7.7 million and an order of $1.2 million, respectively, is “substantially larger than most,” said Robert Charron, manager of government sales for CME. “We do have some large orders in the millions from time to time, but it’s one of the largest we’ve had on the government side.”

The CME-supplied technology includes products aiding in diagnostics, physical therapy and exercise, in addition to firearms simulator training and mental acuity software.

Working with contractor Martek Global Services Inc. in the fulfillment process, CME will supply more than 60,000 equipment parts and expects deliveries to be completed by the end of September.

The equipment will be divided up between 10 Army Wellness Centers at military bases throughout the U.S.

