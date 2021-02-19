At Miriam, joint replacement is becoming less of a pain

By
-
QUICK RECOVERY: Dr. John Froehlich, director of the Total Joint Center at The Miriam Hospital, says within the last year, the center has reduced its average hospital stay for patients having knees and hips replaced from four days to one day. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP./BILL MURPHY
QUICK RECOVERY: Dr. John Froehlich, director of the Total Joint Center at The Miriam Hospital, says within the last year, the center has reduced its average hospital stay for patients having knees and hips replaced from four days to one day. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP./BILL MURPHY
Thirty years ago, when Dr. John Froehlich was an orthopedic surgical resident, the average stay for patients coming into hospitals for replacement of knees and hips was seven days. By 2011, when the Total Joint Center opened at The Miriam Hospital, its typical patient remained in the hospital for almost four days. Last year, thanks…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display