Atkinson appointed to Citizens board, Kelly to serve as lead independent director

PROVIDENCE – Tracy A. Atkinson has been appointed to the Citizens Financial Group Inc. board of directors, effective March 1, the bank announced.

Atkinson, whose appointment will temporarily expand the board to 14 directors, according to a news release, will serve on the board’s Audit Committee. She most recently served as executive vice president of State Street Corp. and has held several senior finance and risk management roles throughout her career, including chief administrative officer, chief compliance officer and head of operational risk, and treasure, according to the release.

“We are pleased to welcome Tracy to our board of directors,” Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a statement. “She brings deep financial expertise and has significant experience serving on U.S. boards, as well as a highly sophisticated understanding of enterprise risk management and governance matters, and hands-on experience navigating significant regulatory change over her 30-plus year career in financial services.”

Atkinson began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner in PwC’s audit and advisory practice. She then joined MFS Investment Management as chief risk and new product development officer and later served as chief financial officer and treasurer for the firm’s fund complex.

Atkinson serves on the boards of RTX Corp. (formerly Raytheon Technologies), U.S. Steel, and Affiliated Managers Group. She is a certified public accountant, member of the National Association of Corporate Directors Compensation Committee and Risk Advisory Council, and a member of the Women Corporate Directors Boston Chapter.

In 2018 and 2023, Atkinson was named to WomenInc. Magazine’s List of Most Influential Corporate Directors. She has also been recognized for her leadership and service to the community, including years of service on the boards of the Arc of Massachusetts and Partners for Youth with Disabilities, according to the release.

Edward J. “Ned” Kelly III, who has served on the board since 2019, will be appointed as the bank’s lead independent director, subject to his reelection, succeeding Shivan Subramaniam, who will retire from the board after his current term expires at the annual meeting of shareholders in April 2024, the bank said.

Subramaniam, who has served on the board since 2005, has reached the mandatory retirement age under the company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. He currently serves as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, of which Kelly is a member, and is a member of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee, which Kelly currently chairs, according to the release.

“I very much look forward to Ned’s continued contributions to Citizens in his expanded role, and I would like to express my deep appreciation to Shivan for his strong counsel and invaluable service since joining our board in 2005 – a highly successful and transformative period for Citizens,” Van Saun said.

Headquartered in Providence, Citizens Financial Group Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, according to the release, with $222 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2023, and approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia.