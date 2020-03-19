Atlantic Properties joins Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Atlantic Properties LLC has joined Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., the national franchise network for Weichert, Realtors, as a new Rhode Island affiliate.

The new company will be known as Weichert, Realtors – Atlantic Properties.

The company is run by broker-owners Mike Navoian and his wife, Denise Silva-Navoian.

In a news release, Mike Navoian said the firm has struggled as an independent company to keep pace with new technological tools offered by the larger company.

Weichert, Realtors – Atlantic Properties is located at 94 Main St. in the village of Wakefield.

