Attleboro water superintendent resigns amid ongoing supply emergency

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The city's water superintendent has stepped down amid an ongoing water supply emergency. Kourtney Allen resigned on Dec. 23. Her departure comes days after the mayor partially blamed the city’s water supply emergency on oversight and communication issues. Mayor Cathleen DeSimone told residents in a letter last week that human mistakes and lack of seasonal rainfall caused the supply emergency. It was not immediately clear if the mayor’s comments led to Allen’s resignation. DeSimone says the city is working to hire a replacement. DeSimone said a consultant will also be hired to help oversee ongoing projects, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. City officials earlier this year were slow to react to a drop in water levels related to a routine transfer from a key reservoir. The water supply became dangerously low in November, when a lack of seasonal rainfall dropped the reservoir to historically low levels.